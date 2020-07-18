345 East 5th Street

Amenities
Amazing new 3 bedroom apartment with a balcony in a fully renovated building. Apartment features a washer & dryer, marble bathroom, and a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The unit is accented by high ceilings, hardwood floors, and exposed brick walls. Available for September 1 occupancy. East Village location is great for restaurants, bars, and nightlife. Just a block from the L train at 14th Street and close to both the 1st Avenue and 14th Street bus lines.Call office for access.