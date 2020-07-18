All apartments in New York
Last updated July 5 2020 at 2:46 PM

345 East 5th Street

345 East 5th Street · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 East 5th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Amazing new 3 bedroom apartment with a balcony in a fully renovated building. Apartment features a washer & dryer, marble bathroom, and a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The unit is accented by high ceilings, hardwood floors, and exposed brick walls. Available for September 1 occupancy. East Village location is great for restaurants, bars, and nightlife. Just a block from the L train at 14th Street and close to both the 1st Avenue and 14th Street bus lines.Call office for access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 East 5th Street have any available units?
345 East 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 East 5th Street have?
Some of 345 East 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 East 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 East 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 East 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 345 East 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 345 East 5th Street offer parking?
No, 345 East 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 345 East 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 East 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 East 5th Street have a pool?
No, 345 East 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 345 East 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 345 East 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 East 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 East 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
