344 East 76th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:43 PM

344 East 76th Street

344 East 76th Street · (212) 937-8500
Location

344 East 76th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,850

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
rent controlled
Amazing deal Way Under MARKET VALUE UNIT * Videos available for this unit******Rent Stabilized Unit **Located in the Heart of the Upper East SideOnly 5min away from Q,6 trainsOnly 2 flights up *Beautifully renovated very spacious studio with a separate eat-in kitchenApartment features; modern beautiful separate kitchen with all the updated appliances, very large living room area that will fit a queen size bed , dresser, couch , table ++Sparkling hardwood floors, exposed brick walls , high ceilings , full marble bathroom, ample closet space , large windows , beautiful street view , very sunny unit.Clean very well maintained building with live in super.This building has a shared garden. Laundromat/cleaners next door !I have many other similar listings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 East 76th Street have any available units?
344 East 76th Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 344 East 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
344 East 76th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 East 76th Street pet-friendly?
No, 344 East 76th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 344 East 76th Street offer parking?
No, 344 East 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 344 East 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 East 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 East 76th Street have a pool?
No, 344 East 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 344 East 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 344 East 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 344 East 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 East 76th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 344 East 76th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 344 East 76th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
