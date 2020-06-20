344 East 76th Street

Amenities

Amazing deal Way Under MARKET VALUE UNIT * Videos available for this unit******Rent Stabilized Unit **Located in the Heart of the Upper East SideOnly 5min away from Q,6 trainsOnly 2 flights up *Beautifully renovated very spacious studio with a separate eat-in kitchenApartment features; modern beautiful separate kitchen with all the updated appliances, very large living room area that will fit a queen size bed , dresser, couch , table ++Sparkling hardwood floors, exposed brick walls , high ceilings , full marble bathroom, ample closet space , large windows , beautiful street view , very sunny unit.Clean very well maintained building with live in super.This building has a shared garden. Laundromat/cleaners next door !I have many other similar listings.