343 West 21st Street

Amenities
Just renovated Rent-Stabilized Chelsea Studio with southern exposure on a quiet Tree Lined Block! This is a renovated studio apartment in a Prime Chelsea location! This home features Hardwood Floors, Pass through stainless Kitchen and it is Pet Friendly. Here this pretty tree-lined block you will be moments from everything Chelsea has to offer, including the High-line, Meat Packing District, Joyce Theatre, a plethora of restaurants, and the 1/L//A/C/E Trains.Smoking is not permitted in this building.