All apartments in New York
Find more places like 343 West 21st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
343 West 21st Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

343 West 21st Street

343 West 21st Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

343 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2-D · Avail. now

$2,292

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
rent controlled
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
rent controlled
Just renovated Rent-Stabilized Chelsea Studio with southern exposure on a quiet Tree Lined Block! This is a renovated studio apartment in a Prime Chelsea location! This home features Hardwood Floors, Pass through stainless Kitchen and it is Pet Friendly. Here this pretty tree-lined block you will be moments from everything Chelsea has to offer, including the High-line, Meat Packing District, Joyce Theatre, a plethora of restaurants, and the 1/L//A/C/E Trains.Smoking is not permitted in this building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 West 21st Street have any available units?
343 West 21st Street has a unit available for $2,292 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 West 21st Street have?
Some of 343 West 21st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
343 West 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 343 West 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 343 West 21st Street offer parking?
No, 343 West 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 343 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 West 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 343 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 343 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 343 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 343 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 West 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 343 West 21st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity