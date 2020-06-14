343 West 21st Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated rent controlled stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room rent controlled

Just renovated Rent-Stabilized Chelsea Studio with southern exposure on a quiet Tree Lined Block! This is a renovated studio apartment in a Prime Chelsea location! This home features Hardwood Floors, Pass through stainless Kitchen and it is Pet Friendly. Here this pretty tree-lined block you will be moments from everything Chelsea has to offer, including the High-line, Meat Packing District, Joyce Theatre, a plethora of restaurants, and the 1/L//A/C/E Trains.Smoking is not permitted in this building.