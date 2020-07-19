340 E 90th St

Amenities
True one bedroom in a boutique elevator building. The North facing one bedroom has been recently renovated and features modern finishes.
About the apartment:
Espresso stained hardwood floors
Stainless steel appliances with D/W
Garbage disposal
Queen size bedroom
Northern exposure
4 windows
Two closets
European radiators
Excellent counter space
Spacious kitchen cabinets
Recessed lighting
Dimensions:
Living Room-10'4"x10'4"
Kitchen-9'4"x8'10"
Bedroom- 8'9"x10'2"
About the building:
Part time staff (M-F 8AM to 11PM,weekends 1PM to 8PM)
Pet friendly
Elevator
Near the 4,5,6,Q Subway lines
Heat/water/sewer/trash included in rent
Tenants pay for cooking gas, electricity, cable/internet
Building wired for FiOS and Spectrum
To apply:
Applicants must earn 40x the monthly rent to qualify and will need to present the following supporting documents with the application:
Last two bank statements
Last two pay stubs
Employment verification letter
2019 Tax Returns
Government issued picture ID
$20 application fee
www.boldnewyork.com/application
12 month lease. Advertised rent reflects a one month free concession. Gross, monthly, rent is $2,850.