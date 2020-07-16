All apartments in New York
34 West 65th Street

34 West 65th Street · (646) 609-9879
Location

34 West 65th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-G · Avail. now

$3,553

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Promotional Pricing Advertised-net effective rent $3553 with 1 month free on 13 month lease

This mint condition, gut renovated one bedroom unit has been completely reimagined, offering modern design with upgraded appliances while maintaining the prewar characteristics of the building.

As you enter the apartment, you are met with abundant natural light flooding into the entranceway and foyer. The large, step down living room features south facing windows, high ceilings, and recessed lighting.

Featuring original hardwood floors and crown moldings, the energy efficient recessed lighting highlights the prewar charm and maximizes the natural light that floods the open layout of this one bedroom apartment.

The new galley kitchen boasts top of the line appliances, countertops and cabinets for optimal storage space. There are two large closets with shelving for optimal storage solutions in the foyer area, and the brand new bathroom is situated behind the kitchen.

The spacious master bedroom is tucked away behind the living room at the end of a long hallway. Featuring abundant natural light, the bedroom is large enough to fit a king size bed and offers a large walk in closet with built- in shelving units.

At your doorstep are some of the best that NYC has to offer! Conveniently located minutes to Central Park, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Lincoln Center, Julliard, Fordham University School of Law, The Shops at Columbus Circle and a variety of dining options plus access to major subways and buses. The building's location on 65th Street also provides direct access to the East side (5th Avenue) via the 65th Street Central Park transverse (Central Park carousel, Central Park Zoo).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 West 65th Street have any available units?
34 West 65th Street has a unit available for $3,553 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 34 West 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
34 West 65th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 West 65th Street pet-friendly?
No, 34 West 65th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 34 West 65th Street offer parking?
No, 34 West 65th Street does not offer parking.
Does 34 West 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 West 65th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 West 65th Street have a pool?
No, 34 West 65th Street does not have a pool.
Does 34 West 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 34 West 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 34 West 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 West 65th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 West 65th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 West 65th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
