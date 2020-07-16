34 West 65th Street

Amenities

Promotional Pricing Advertised-net effective rent $3553 with 1 month free on 13 month lease



This mint condition, gut renovated one bedroom unit has been completely reimagined, offering modern design with upgraded appliances while maintaining the prewar characteristics of the building.



As you enter the apartment, you are met with abundant natural light flooding into the entranceway and foyer. The large, step down living room features south facing windows, high ceilings, and recessed lighting.



Featuring original hardwood floors and crown moldings, the energy efficient recessed lighting highlights the prewar charm and maximizes the natural light that floods the open layout of this one bedroom apartment.



The new galley kitchen boasts top of the line appliances, countertops and cabinets for optimal storage space. There are two large closets with shelving for optimal storage solutions in the foyer area, and the brand new bathroom is situated behind the kitchen.



The spacious master bedroom is tucked away behind the living room at the end of a long hallway. Featuring abundant natural light, the bedroom is large enough to fit a king size bed and offers a large walk in closet with built- in shelving units.



At your doorstep are some of the best that NYC has to offer! Conveniently located minutes to Central Park, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Lincoln Center, Julliard, Fordham University School of Law, The Shops at Columbus Circle and a variety of dining options plus access to major subways and buses. The building's location on 65th Street also provides direct access to the East side (5th Avenue) via the 65th Street Central Park transverse (Central Park carousel, Central Park Zoo).