Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:10 AM

336 West End Avenue

336 West End Avenue · (917) 903-4300
Location

336 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
tennis court
Versatile and Spacious AlcoveNO FEEUnit Amenities:- Sunken Living Room- Separate Dining Area- Separate Alcove- Stunning Foyer- Upgraded Windowed Kitchen- Dishwasher- Renovated Bathroom- Herringbone Floor- Superb Closet SpaceBuilding:- 24 Hr Doorman- Furnished Rooftop w/ Sweeping Views- Laundry in Building- Storage- Live In SuperFlexible lease, can be 12-36 months.Located steps away from Fairway, Trader Joe's, Citarella, West Side Market and the 1,2,3 trains, this is prime Upper West Side. You can always have easy access to Central Park or Riverside park whether you want to play basketball, tennis, bike, run or simply walk and enjoy nature.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 West End Avenue have any available units?
336 West End Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 West End Avenue have?
Some of 336 West End Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
336 West End Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 336 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 336 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 336 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 336 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 West End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 336 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 336 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 336 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 336 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 West End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
