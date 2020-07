Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator

Beautiful 3 bedroom (NO FEE) apartment for Rent in East Harlem. Amenities include: Elevator, Laundry in-home, Live In Super, Dishwasher, Hardwood Flooring. This building is also very close to the M15 bus & a close walk to the 6 train. Call, text or email today to see this excellent East Harlem apartment before your competitors do!