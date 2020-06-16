333 East 5th Street

Amenities

360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!



A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!



This 1 bedroom apartment with best renovations in the East Village! Kitchen features Stainless Steel Range and Microwave, custom granite counter-tops, dishwasher in unit, wide plank oak floors, amazing custom lighting and USB electrical outlets.



Located in the heart of the East Village This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways. It is located close to Astor Place, St. Marks, Tompkins Square Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!



*Photos are virtually staged