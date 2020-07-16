All apartments in New York
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:06 PM

332 East 84th Street

332 East 84th Street · (212) 300-6412
Location

332 East 84th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-G · Avail. now

$2,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Modern SPACIOUS renovated 1 bedroom with a pass-through kitchen. Low-fee is available for immediate move-ins. This apartment sits in the corner of the building allowing for windows on 2 walls in the bedroom and it fits a king-sized bed. The kitchen was recently renovated and is a chef s dream, stainless steel appliances, and tons of counter space and cabinets. Built-in AC in the full-sized living room and bedroom as well as beautiful parquet floors. The bathroom is also recently renovated and has modern finishes. Live-in-super to maintain the building.Elevator and laundry in the basement.Close to the 4,5,6, and Q trains for a quick commute.2 blocks away from 86st shopping area.Call me now for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 East 84th Street have any available units?
332 East 84th Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 East 84th Street have?
Some of 332 East 84th Street's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 East 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
332 East 84th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 East 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 332 East 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 332 East 84th Street offer parking?
No, 332 East 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 332 East 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 East 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 East 84th Street have a pool?
No, 332 East 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 332 East 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 332 East 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 332 East 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 East 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
