332 East 84th Street

Modern SPACIOUS renovated 1 bedroom with a pass-through kitchen. Low-fee is available for immediate move-ins. This apartment sits in the corner of the building allowing for windows on 2 walls in the bedroom and it fits a king-sized bed. The kitchen was recently renovated and is a chef s dream, stainless steel appliances, and tons of counter space and cabinets. Built-in AC in the full-sized living room and bedroom as well as beautiful parquet floors. The bathroom is also recently renovated and has modern finishes. Live-in-super to maintain the building.Elevator and laundry in the basement.Close to the 4,5,6, and Q trains for a quick commute.2 blocks away from 86st shopping area.Call me now for a showing!