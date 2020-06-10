330 Lafayette Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bbq/grill lobby media room sauna

A truly exquisite gem, this Noho Penthouse is a spacious 4000 sq ft loft designed with modern and minimalist detailing. Featuring private-keyed elevator access opening to a private limestone lobby. This unit features three beds, two full/two half baths, twenty three oversized loft windows, an indoor solarium, large chef's kitchen with pantry opening to a charming dining area and an entertaining bar. Additional features is a private laundry room with two Miele washers, two vented Miele driers, a sink and cabinet storage, a private sauna, four skylights, and walk-in closets. The hardwood floors are a light furniture-grade northern hard maple and 4' wide with extra long planks. Ceiling range up to 12' high.



The kitchen counters, backsplashes and floor are made with Italian white/gray calacatta fabricotti marble. The high gloss white cabinets are custom, Italian-made, with dampened drawers, magic corner and pull-out units. The kitchen features 27' deep counters, a 48' SubZero refrigerator, a 48' stainless Viking gas range with 6 burners, 2 ovens and a grill, a 1400CFM Viking exhaust hood and 2 Miele in-wall convection ovens with probes and rotisseries. The pantry features a DCS stainless microwave and a lockable SubZero full height wine unit with two drawers. There are two Miele dishwashers, a large Waterworks sink with pull-out faucet, garbage disposal, Varenna utility bars and about 20 linear feet of counter space. Undercabinet lighting is both xenon and dimmable fluorescent. The kitchen double-pitched skylight measures approximately 10' x 13' and features a retractable shade. Heated floor and recessed sliding frosted glass doors.



Full bathrooms feature double showers with steam generators, custom-made seating, and Ceramica Flamina concealed drains, as well as deep full-sized cast iron Waterworks bathtubs. The master bathroom features a McCoy western red cedar sauna with custom indirect lighting, capable of traditional or moist saunas.



Fixtures and faucets by Vola, designed by Arne Jacobsen with sinks made in Italy. Sicis glass mosaic tiles are used in two bathrooms on all the surfaces including ceilings.. There are two towel warmers per bathroom, an Italian Bisque and a custom Myson made in England. All glass partitions and mirrors in the apartment use special iron-free glass with no green tint. All tiled and stone floors in the apartment feature hydronic radiant floor heating. Steam showers have separate exhausts from bathroom to exhaust steam.



A/C is maintained through a Crestron System, and this unit is pre-wired for electronics in a private electrical closet. The indoor garden has three iron-free glass walls, a pivoting glass door, heated corian wall, separate exhaust, a whole-floor drain, wall hose faucet and electric supply. The skylight measures approximately 9' x 10' and features a retractable shade. Exhaust and heating are controlled by a thermostat separately from the rest of the apartment.



Located in the NoHo Historic District, a landmark preservation district, 330 Lafayette Street is a Romanesque Revival style warehouse building built in 1895 to 1897, and was designed by George Keister, who also built the Apollo and Belasco theatres in New York. Available immediate.