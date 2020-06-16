All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

330 East 70th Street

330 East 70th Street · (212) 726-0786
Location

330 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1KL · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
lobby
Residence 1KL at 330 East 70th Street presents the perfect Upper East Side experience to live in an authentic and modern two-bedroom, two-bathroom home, boasting ample interior and exterior space.

Both the spacious master bedroom and living room are anchored by a massive garden patio with space for dining, sun loungers, entertaining and activities. Surrounded by trees and other gardens, this quiet and serene oasis provides a special opportunity for those seeking a large amount of outdoor space with the utmost privacy.

This hidden gem has been renovated to include meticulous updates and contemporary luxuries including refinished light wood floors throughout, recessed lighting in the living room, built-in HVAC units and an office or third room complete with sliding glass door and electric shades.

Additional features include shaded windows in every room, an abundant amount of storage space, and an in-unit washer/dryer.

Located on a charming, tree-lined block in Lenox Hill, 330 East 70th Street is a discreet and intimate building with a recently renovated lobby, full-time doorman, common garden, garage, live-in super and private storage available for purchase. Just steps away from the Q train, the building is also conveniently located near numerous choices for world-class dining, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 East 70th Street have any available units?
330 East 70th Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 East 70th Street have?
Some of 330 East 70th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 East 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 East 70th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 East 70th Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 East 70th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 330 East 70th Street offer parking?
Yes, 330 East 70th Street does offer parking.
Does 330 East 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 East 70th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 East 70th Street have a pool?
No, 330 East 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 East 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 330 East 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 East 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 East 70th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
