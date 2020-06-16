Amenities

Residence 1KL at 330 East 70th Street presents the perfect Upper East Side experience to live in an authentic and modern two-bedroom, two-bathroom home, boasting ample interior and exterior space.



Both the spacious master bedroom and living room are anchored by a massive garden patio with space for dining, sun loungers, entertaining and activities. Surrounded by trees and other gardens, this quiet and serene oasis provides a special opportunity for those seeking a large amount of outdoor space with the utmost privacy.



This hidden gem has been renovated to include meticulous updates and contemporary luxuries including refinished light wood floors throughout, recessed lighting in the living room, built-in HVAC units and an office or third room complete with sliding glass door and electric shades.



Additional features include shaded windows in every room, an abundant amount of storage space, and an in-unit washer/dryer.



Located on a charming, tree-lined block in Lenox Hill, 330 East 70th Street is a discreet and intimate building with a recently renovated lobby, full-time doorman, common garden, garage, live-in super and private storage available for purchase. Just steps away from the Q train, the building is also conveniently located near numerous choices for world-class dining, shopping and entertainment.