Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

330 East 38th Street

330 East 38th Street · (917) 375-5673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 East 38th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 40I · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
lobby
sauna
valet service
yoga
Amazing views in this convertible 2 Br apartment on the 40th floor of the Corinthian Condominiums. Second Br has been built and pressure wall installed. Ideal for shares or small family. Apartment has new floors, marble bath, balcony, and comes with wonderful free amenities at the 12,000 SF 4th floor amenity floor: Gym, pool, billiard room, yoga room, conference room, children's playroom, steam room, sauna, golf simulator, and available garage and valet services. Building features staff of 30 people to maintain the building in white glove, pristine condition, marble lobby, private gardens, fountain, garage, valet, and pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 East 38th Street have any available units?
330 East 38th Street has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 East 38th Street have?
Some of 330 East 38th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 East 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 East 38th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 East 38th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 East 38th Street is pet friendly.
Does 330 East 38th Street offer parking?
Yes, 330 East 38th Street does offer parking.
Does 330 East 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 East 38th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 East 38th Street have a pool?
Yes, 330 East 38th Street has a pool.
Does 330 East 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 330 East 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 East 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 East 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
