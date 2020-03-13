330 East 38th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room doorman elevator gym parking pool pool table garage lobby sauna valet service yoga

Amazing views in this convertible 2 Br apartment on the 40th floor of the Corinthian Condominiums. Second Br has been built and pressure wall installed. Ideal for shares or small family. Apartment has new floors, marble bath, balcony, and comes with wonderful free amenities at the 12,000 SF 4th floor amenity floor: Gym, pool, billiard room, yoga room, conference room, children's playroom, steam room, sauna, golf simulator, and available garage and valet services. Building features staff of 30 people to maintain the building in white glove, pristine condition, marble lobby, private gardens, fountain, garage, valet, and pet friendly.