330 East 15th Street

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Located on the boarder of East Village and Gramercy a few blocks to Union Square! This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways. It is located close to The Lower East Side, St. Marks, Tompkins Square Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view of 330 East 15th!