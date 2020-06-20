All apartments in New York
Find more places like 330 East 15th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
330 East 15th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

330 East 15th Street

330 East 15th Street · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

330 East 15th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Located on the boarder of East Village and Gramercy a few blocks to Union Square! This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways. It is located close to The Lower East Side, St. Marks, Tompkins Square Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view of 330 East 15th!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 East 15th Street have any available units?
330 East 15th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 330 East 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 East 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 East 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 East 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 330 East 15th Street offer parking?
No, 330 East 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 East 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 East 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 East 15th Street have a pool?
No, 330 East 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 East 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 330 East 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 East 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 East 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 East 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 East 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 330 East 15th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity