326 East 93rd Street
326 East 93rd Street

326 East 93rd Street · (212) 774-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

326 East 93rd Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this Huge Prewar two bedrooms on the Upper East Side. This is large two bedroom/one bathroom home located in an immaculate pre-war building off Second Avenue. This apartment features plank hardwood throughout, an extremely large living room for entertaining, the master bedroom can easily accommodate a king sized bed plus a full set of bedroom furniture, second bedroom easily accommodates a queen sized bed plus bedroom furniture, and both bedrooms have closets within. Brand new renovated, windowed kitchen with tons of storage space and brand new bathroom. High ceilings and large windows that allow for endless sunshine all day long. This feels like a true home! Conveniently located to the Q456 Trains, great restaurants and shops.Please request a video to see this amazing deal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 East 93rd Street have any available units?
326 East 93rd Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 326 East 93rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
326 East 93rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 East 93rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 326 East 93rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 326 East 93rd Street offer parking?
No, 326 East 93rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 326 East 93rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 East 93rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 East 93rd Street have a pool?
No, 326 East 93rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 326 East 93rd Street have accessible units?
No, 326 East 93rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 326 East 93rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 East 93rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 326 East 93rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 East 93rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
