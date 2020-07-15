326 East 93rd Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this Huge Prewar two bedrooms on the Upper East Side. This is large two bedroom/one bathroom home located in an immaculate pre-war building off Second Avenue. This apartment features plank hardwood throughout, an extremely large living room for entertaining, the master bedroom can easily accommodate a king sized bed plus a full set of bedroom furniture, second bedroom easily accommodates a queen sized bed plus bedroom furniture, and both bedrooms have closets within. Brand new renovated, windowed kitchen with tons of storage space and brand new bathroom. High ceilings and large windows that allow for endless sunshine all day long. This feels like a true home! Conveniently located to the Q456 Trains, great restaurants and shops.Please request a video to see this amazing deal!