Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:26 PM

325 e 34

325 East 34th Street · (347) 869-9689
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 East 34th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
**NO BROKERS FEE** LUXURIOUS ONE BED APARTMENT in the heart of MURRAY HILL! Our building was recently bought and thoroughly renovated. State of the art gym, lounge, and on site laundry! Be one of the first tenants to live in this entirely renovated building. Many apartment feature fantastic views of the city. In this classic Manhattan neighborhood youll find charming tree-lined streets, countless brunch and coffee shops, and the bustling nightlife of 3rd Avenue. Residents love the central location, strolls along the East River, and for many, a walk able commute.Hardwood flooring runs throughout our entire apartment which compliments our 11 feet high ceiling. The pass through kitchen has white shaker style cabinetry, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances for a pleasant cooking experience. The bathrooms are beautiful, with marble finishes and deep soaking tubs. The apartment also has custom built closets which makes for a lot of closet space!Come say hello to our 24 hour doorman! Contact Ede Egharevba to schedule a private tour. 347-869-9689 or Ede@mrgnyc.com. Call/txt preferred. Fast response, easy process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 e 34 have any available units?
325 e 34 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 e 34 have?
Some of 325 e 34's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 e 34 currently offering any rent specials?
325 e 34 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 e 34 pet-friendly?
No, 325 e 34 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 325 e 34 offer parking?
No, 325 e 34 does not offer parking.
Does 325 e 34 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 e 34 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 e 34 have a pool?
No, 325 e 34 does not have a pool.
Does 325 e 34 have accessible units?
No, 325 e 34 does not have accessible units.
Does 325 e 34 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 e 34 has units with dishwashers.
