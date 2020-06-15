Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar doorman elevator gym on-site laundry internet access

**NO BROKERS FEE** LUXURIOUS ONE BED APARTMENT in the heart of MURRAY HILL! Our building was recently bought and thoroughly renovated. State of the art gym, lounge, and on site laundry! Be one of the first tenants to live in this entirely renovated building. Many apartment feature fantastic views of the city. In this classic Manhattan neighborhood youll find charming tree-lined streets, countless brunch and coffee shops, and the bustling nightlife of 3rd Avenue. Residents love the central location, strolls along the East River, and for many, a walk able commute.Hardwood flooring runs throughout our entire apartment which compliments our 11 feet high ceiling. The pass through kitchen has white shaker style cabinetry, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances for a pleasant cooking experience. The bathrooms are beautiful, with marble finishes and deep soaking tubs. The apartment also has custom built closets which makes for a lot of closet space!Come say hello to our 24 hour doorman! Contact Ede Egharevba to schedule a private tour. 347-869-9689 or Ede@mrgnyc.com. Call/txt preferred. Fast response, easy process.