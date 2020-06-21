Amenities

Welcome to 324 West 88th street, 1A in the heart of the Upper West Side!Located 1/2 block from Riverside park, this cozy, quiet mostly furnished one bedroom apartment is situated one flight up from street level on the parlor floor in a mid-block 1890's brownstone. The apartment features soaring 12-foot ceilings, an open-style kitchen with generous counter space, dishwasher, gas stove and full-sized refrigerator. The living room and bedroom have pleasant street-facing views of trees and townhouses facing north across the street.The living room has a user-friendly queen Murphy bed in the living room with a sofa, a mahogany drop-leaf dining table, two dining chairs and a 44" diagonal Sony TV. The bedroom, which has a separate dressing area with two closets, can accommodate up to a full size bed, and has a dresser and two large storage shelves. There's a sliding curtain that can close off the bedroom from the living room for extra privacy. The loft space in the bedroom is 56" in height and can be used for storage or sleeping. As a bonus, theres a built-in home home office area with a two-drawer fliling cabinet by the living room window. Also available from the owner is a desk chair, a living room chair and floor and table lamps. The detailed floor plan shows individual room dimensions. Video tour available upon request.The building is a professionally managed boutique cooperative with a laundry room right downstairs and free bike storage. The building is 1.5 blocks from Broadway shopping and is convenient to the #1 and 2, 3 subways, M86 crosstown bus and M5 bus on Riverside Drive. One-year lease and no pets or smoking please. This apartment requires Board approval.