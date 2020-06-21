All apartments in New York
Find more places like 324 West 88th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
324 West 88th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

324 West 88th Street

324 West 88th Street · (212) 875-2854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

324 West 88th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
bike storage
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
Welcome to 324 West 88th street, 1A in the heart of the Upper West Side!Located 1/2 block from Riverside park, this cozy, quiet mostly furnished one bedroom apartment is situated one flight up from street level on the parlor floor in a mid-block 1890's brownstone. The apartment features soaring 12-foot ceilings, an open-style kitchen with generous counter space, dishwasher, gas stove and full-sized refrigerator. The living room and bedroom have pleasant street-facing views of trees and townhouses facing north across the street.The living room has a user-friendly queen Murphy bed in the living room with a sofa, a mahogany drop-leaf dining table, two dining chairs and a 44" diagonal Sony TV. The bedroom, which has a separate dressing area with two closets, can accommodate up to a full size bed, and has a dresser and two large storage shelves. There's a sliding curtain that can close off the bedroom from the living room for extra privacy. The loft space in the bedroom is 56" in height and can be used for storage or sleeping. As a bonus, theres a built-in home home office area with a two-drawer fliling cabinet by the living room window. Also available from the owner is a desk chair, a living room chair and floor and table lamps. The detailed floor plan shows individual room dimensions. Video tour available upon request.The building is a professionally managed boutique cooperative with a laundry room right downstairs and free bike storage. The building is 1.5 blocks from Broadway shopping and is convenient to the #1 and 2, 3 subways, M86 crosstown bus and M5 bus on Riverside Drive. One-year lease and no pets or smoking please. This apartment requires Board approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 West 88th Street have any available units?
324 West 88th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 West 88th Street have?
Some of 324 West 88th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 West 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
324 West 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 West 88th Street pet-friendly?
No, 324 West 88th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 324 West 88th Street offer parking?
No, 324 West 88th Street does not offer parking.
Does 324 West 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 West 88th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 West 88th Street have a pool?
No, 324 West 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 324 West 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 324 West 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 324 West 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 West 88th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 324 West 88th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity