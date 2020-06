Amenities

This is a Sun-Soaked HUGE LOFT-LIKE apartment, FULLY FURNISHED with just about everything you might need. Only bring your toothbrush and clothing. Wall/door and additional beds upon request. Here you'll be located in nexus of the East Village only a couple blocks from Union Square and everything else you need including transportation, countless restaurants and eclectic shops. This Short Term Furnished apartment has a fast and easy approval with a flexible lease term of 3-12 Months. It is a Massive one bedroom but it can be converted to a 2 bedroom quite easily. Video of the unit is available.