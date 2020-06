32 Spring Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly lobby

Prime SOHO / NOLITA Location.Massive 1 bedroom (CAN EASILY FIT QUEEN/KING SIZE BEDS) BED!New Lobby- PRIME SOHO ON QUIET TREE-LINED BLOCK LOCATED ON SPRING STREET. PETS OK! This stunning apartment features HARDWOOD FLOORS,HIGH CEILINGS,PREWAR DETAILS, EXPOSED BRICKS, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH full appliances and dishwasher , tons of counter space, and a beautiful bathroom. CLOSE TO THE SUBWAY! VERY BRIGHT. Right next to world famous Lombardi's Pizza. Public park steps away. S.H.A.R.E.S. are okay! This will NOT last long!