32 East 76th Street ·

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets elevator clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator lobby

Welcome to the quintessential Upper East Side CONDO living in this unbeatable location!About the Apartment:Apartment 702 is a 1,491 sq ft split 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms residence that has been immaculately renovated with attention to every detail. It features a large open kitchen with brand new Thermador appliances, spacious countertops, contour LED lighting underneath all cabinets for a soothing and dramatic contrast to the handsome black countertops and the white backsplashes.The unit boasts 5 large outfitted closets that include a massive walk-in-closet in the master bedroom with concealed LED lighting to make your wardrobes shine! The master bathroom includes double sinks, large vanity, soft-close lacquered cabinets, shower stall and a large linen closet. The secondary bathroom includes a bathtub and generous storage space. The 26'5" x 16'11" living room is wide and deep enough to accommodate up to three separate ambiances comfortably while both bedrooms exceed 20' in length, oversized dimensions that are worthy of this apartment's address.About the Building:Gallery Apartments is a boutique and luxurious full service CONDOMINIUM located across the street from the legendary Carlyle Hotel, one block from Central Park near the MET Museum and right next to the exquisite Madison Avenue shops, restaurants, cafs and art galleries. There are only 30 apartments in the building, 2 to 3 per floor.The stately wood-panelled lobby leads to a beautifully landscaped courtyard, two elevators and a massive rooftop terrace with lounge chairs, tables and panoramic views of Manhattan that include Midtown skyline, Upper East Side and Central Park.Showings require 24-hours notice and a maximum of 2 people with masks and temperature checks.