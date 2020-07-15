All apartments in New York
32 East 76th Street
32 East 76th Street

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
New York
Upper East Side
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Luxury Places
Location

32 East 76th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
lobby
Welcome to the quintessential Upper East Side CONDO living in this unbeatable location!About the Apartment:Apartment 702 is a 1,491 sq ft split 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms residence that has been immaculately renovated with attention to every detail. It features a large open kitchen with brand new Thermador appliances, spacious countertops, contour LED lighting underneath all cabinets for a soothing and dramatic contrast to the handsome black countertops and the white backsplashes.The unit boasts 5 large outfitted closets that include a massive walk-in-closet in the master bedroom with concealed LED lighting to make your wardrobes shine! The master bathroom includes double sinks, large vanity, soft-close lacquered cabinets, shower stall and a large linen closet. The secondary bathroom includes a bathtub and generous storage space. The 26'5" x 16'11" living room is wide and deep enough to accommodate up to three separate ambiances comfortably while both bedrooms exceed 20' in length, oversized dimensions that are worthy of this apartment's address.About the Building:Gallery Apartments is a boutique and luxurious full service CONDOMINIUM located across the street from the legendary Carlyle Hotel, one block from Central Park near the MET Museum and right next to the exquisite Madison Avenue shops, restaurants, cafs and art galleries. There are only 30 apartments in the building, 2 to 3 per floor.The stately wood-panelled lobby leads to a beautifully landscaped courtyard, two elevators and a massive rooftop terrace with lounge chairs, tables and panoramic views of Manhattan that include Midtown skyline, Upper East Side and Central Park.Showings require 24-hours notice and a maximum of 2 people with masks and temperature checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 East 76th Street have any available units?
32 East 76th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 East 76th Street have?
Some of 32 East 76th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 East 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
32 East 76th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 East 76th Street pet-friendly?
No, 32 East 76th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 32 East 76th Street offer parking?
No, 32 East 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 32 East 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 East 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 East 76th Street have a pool?
No, 32 East 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 32 East 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 32 East 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32 East 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 East 76th Street has units with dishwashers.
