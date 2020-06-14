319 Bowery

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Bowery - Duplex - Exclusive BuildingThis one of a kind DUPLEX has been intricately gut-renovated floor floor to ceiling.Living room features fireplace with doors that open up to access the huge private terrace.3 bedroom unit with 3 full bathrooms and Large balconies on both wings of the unit. Incredible private roof deck with wrap around terrace on top floor of duplex. This beautiful apartment features stainless steel appliances in a custom chef's kitchen, dishwasher, washer & dryer, built in Miele Espresso Maker. Apartment is accented by recessed pinpoint halogen lighting, wide plank oak flooring, and exposed brick, and beautiful fireplace.Large master bedroom on first floors east wing with private terrace and walk in closet with en suite full bathroom.2nd Bedroom has 2 closets as well as a LARGE SKYLIGHT that allows for tons of natural light.Walk up stairs to a secluded Bedroom with full bathroom and large closet. Huge sliding doors for direct access to wrap around terrace and private roof.(Separate entrance for terrace as well)This is truly an amazing apartment for the simple fact that it is brand new a comes with every single bell and whistle.Available for June 1 occupancy. Former Amato Opera House,jJust a short walk to the F or 6 train.Steps from some of the city's best restaurants and nightlife, including Bowery Electric and Blue & Cream and many many more places. SEE MAP!Feel free to inquire about viewing this unit at anytime. TonyLahu3281