319 Bowery
319 Bowery

319 Bowery · (917) 628-3276
319 Bowery, New York, NY 10003
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Bowery - Duplex - Exclusive BuildingThis one of a kind DUPLEX has been intricately gut-renovated floor floor to ceiling.Living room features fireplace with doors that open up to access the huge private terrace.3 bedroom unit with 3 full bathrooms and Large balconies on both wings of the unit. Incredible private roof deck with wrap around terrace on top floor of duplex. This beautiful apartment features stainless steel appliances in a custom chef's kitchen, dishwasher, washer & dryer, built in Miele Espresso Maker. Apartment is accented by recessed pinpoint halogen lighting, wide plank oak flooring, and exposed brick, and beautiful fireplace.Large master bedroom on first floors east wing with private terrace and walk in closet with en suite full bathroom.2nd Bedroom has 2 closets as well as a LARGE SKYLIGHT that allows for tons of natural light.Walk up stairs to a secluded Bedroom with full bathroom and large closet. Huge sliding doors for direct access to wrap around terrace and private roof.(Separate entrance for terrace as well)This is truly an amazing apartment for the simple fact that it is brand new a comes with every single bell and whistle.Available for June 1 occupancy. Former Amato Opera House,jJust a short walk to the F or 6 train.Steps from some of the city's best restaurants and nightlife, including Bowery Electric and Blue & Cream and many many more places. SEE MAP!Feel free to inquire about viewing this unit at anytime. TonyLahu3281

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 319 Bowery have any available units?
319 Bowery doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 Bowery have?
Some of 319 Bowery's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Bowery currently offering any rent specials?
319 Bowery isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Bowery pet-friendly?
No, 319 Bowery is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 319 Bowery offer parking?
No, 319 Bowery does not offer parking.
Does 319 Bowery have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 Bowery offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Bowery have a pool?
No, 319 Bowery does not have a pool.
Does 319 Bowery have accessible units?
No, 319 Bowery does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Bowery have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Bowery has units with dishwashers.
