Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

318 West 71st Street

318 West 71st Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

318 West 71st Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$12,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Top unit of a townhouse that went under an extensive restoration and renovation just 3 years ago, first time on the market for rent. No stairs, private entry on top of stoop. Everything is top of the line and brand new. Offered furnished, private entrance, two outdoor spaces served by two separate kitchens, a whole open floor for entertaining with a separate dining room. Ceilings 17' on the first floor and 12' on the other 3 floors. A studio with a kitchen, private roof deck, powder room, and a closet on the top floor, perfect private area. Central AC and heat throughout the house.,Enjoy NYC like a local! 4 floor townhouse with a terrace off the kitchen and an amazing roof top terrace with a studio. The whole house was restored to its original beauty during a 2 year renovation. Top of the line appliances in the kitchen, open floor plan with living room, formal dining room, kitchen and wrap around terrace. Grills both on the deck and roof top, amazing city and river views from the rooftop terrace.
Available from June 29th until August 29th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 West 71st Street have any available units?
318 West 71st Street has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 West 71st Street have?
Some of 318 West 71st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 West 71st Street currently offering any rent specials?
318 West 71st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 West 71st Street pet-friendly?
No, 318 West 71st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 318 West 71st Street offer parking?
No, 318 West 71st Street does not offer parking.
Does 318 West 71st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 West 71st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 West 71st Street have a pool?
No, 318 West 71st Street does not have a pool.
Does 318 West 71st Street have accessible units?
No, 318 West 71st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 318 West 71st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 West 71st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
