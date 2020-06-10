318 West 71st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Top unit of a townhouse that went under an extensive restoration and renovation just 3 years ago, first time on the market for rent. No stairs, private entry on top of stoop. Everything is top of the line and brand new. Offered furnished, private entrance, two outdoor spaces served by two separate kitchens, a whole open floor for entertaining with a separate dining room. Ceilings 17' on the first floor and 12' on the other 3 floors. A studio with a kitchen, private roof deck, powder room, and a closet on the top floor, perfect private area. Central AC and heat throughout the house.,Enjoy NYC like a local! 4 floor townhouse with a terrace off the kitchen and an amazing roof top terrace with a studio. The whole house was restored to its original beauty during a 2 year renovation. Top of the line appliances in the kitchen, open floor plan with living room, formal dining room, kitchen and wrap around terrace. Grills both on the deck and roof top, amazing city and river views from the rooftop terrace.

Available from June 29th until August 29th.