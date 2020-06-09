All apartments in New York
Find more places like 318 West 121st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
318 West 121st Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

318 West 121st Street

318 West 121st Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Morningside Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

318 West 121st Street, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom right by Morningside Heights at West 121st and Manhattan Ave, close to Columbia University, and steps to Morningside park! HOTTEST NEIGHBORHOOD in South Harlem

Queen sized Bedrooms
Closets in each bedroom with shelves
Tons of natural sunlight
Hardwood floors
Modern Bathroom
Heat, hot water, and gas included!
Your own WASHER/DRYER in unit!
Fully-loaded kitchen Feat. Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Microwave, and Dishwasher!
Maintained by a Friendly & Responsive super.

Steps to the Beautiful Morningside Park, Columbia University, Shopping, Bars, The famous Harlem Restaurant Row! Cafes, the New Whole foods @ 125th and more!! Also Steps to the A B C D Express trains!

Be in Midtown in less than 15 minutes

Listed Rent and no fee is a promotion for leases starting June 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 West 121st Street have any available units?
318 West 121st Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 West 121st Street have?
Some of 318 West 121st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 West 121st Street currently offering any rent specials?
318 West 121st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 West 121st Street pet-friendly?
No, 318 West 121st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 318 West 121st Street offer parking?
No, 318 West 121st Street does not offer parking.
Does 318 West 121st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 West 121st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 West 121st Street have a pool?
No, 318 West 121st Street does not have a pool.
Does 318 West 121st Street have accessible units?
No, 318 West 121st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 318 West 121st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 West 121st Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 318 West 121st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity