318 West 121st Street

Amenities
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom right by Morningside Heights at West 121st and Manhattan Ave, close to Columbia University, and steps to Morningside park! HOTTEST NEIGHBORHOOD in South Harlem
Queen sized Bedrooms
Closets in each bedroom with shelves
Tons of natural sunlight
Hardwood floors
Modern Bathroom
Heat, hot water, and gas included!
Your own WASHER/DRYER in unit!
Fully-loaded kitchen Feat. Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Microwave, and Dishwasher!
Maintained by a Friendly & Responsive super.
Steps to the Beautiful Morningside Park, Columbia University, Shopping, Bars, The famous Harlem Restaurant Row! Cafes, the New Whole foods @ 125th and more!! Also Steps to the A B C D Express trains!
Be in Midtown in less than 15 minutes
Listed Rent and no fee is a promotion for leases starting June 1