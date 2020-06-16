All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:31 PM

317 West 121st Street

317 West 121st Street · (917) 280-5971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

317 West 121st Street, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$2,699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy this beautiful renovated 1 bedroom located in PRIME Morning-side. Manhattan Ave and West 121

*Virtual tour available upon request*
*NoFee

Unit Boast

Large bedroom
Large Closets
Very sunny!
Fully renovated!
SS Appliances
Microwave and Dishwasher!
Hardwood floors
Beautiful Modern Bathroom
Friendly Live-in Super
Your own washer/dryer in unit!

Steps to the Beautiful Morningside park, Colombia University, Shopping, Bars, The famous Harlem Restaurant Row! Cafes and more.!! Also Steps to the A B C D Express trains!

Price is for June 1 lease start.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 West 121st Street have any available units?
317 West 121st Street has a unit available for $2,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 West 121st Street have?
Some of 317 West 121st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 West 121st Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 West 121st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 West 121st Street pet-friendly?
No, 317 West 121st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 317 West 121st Street offer parking?
No, 317 West 121st Street does not offer parking.
Does 317 West 121st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 West 121st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 West 121st Street have a pool?
No, 317 West 121st Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 West 121st Street have accessible units?
No, 317 West 121st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 West 121st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 West 121st Street has units with dishwashers.
