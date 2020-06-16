317 West 121st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Enjoy this beautiful renovated 1 bedroom located in PRIME Morning-side. Manhattan Ave and West 121



Unit Boast



Large bedroom

Large Closets

Very sunny!

Fully renovated!

SS Appliances

Microwave and Dishwasher!

Hardwood floors

Beautiful Modern Bathroom

Friendly Live-in Super

Your own washer/dryer in unit!



Steps to the Beautiful Morningside park, Colombia University, Shopping, Bars, The famous Harlem Restaurant Row! Cafes and more.!! Also Steps to the A B C D Express trains!



Price is for June 1 lease start.