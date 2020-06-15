317 East 3rd Street

Amenities

This is the best priced two bedroom rental in the East Village! 317 East 3rd #30 is a brand-new, gut-renovated 2 bedroom apartment with stainless steel appliances, designer cabinets/counter-tops & tiled bathroom. The apartment features a washer/dryer hookup, six windows and three exposures providing lots of natural light throughout the day (& air flow). The living area can accommodate a couch, dining table and tv stand. The windowed kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space for cooking. The building is in excellent condition with video intercom system and provides FREE Verizon Fios internet to all occupants.



This will rent quickly at $2,750 per month and no broker fee (brokers collect their own fee). The best roommate scenario is someone with a $1,450 and $1,300 budget due to the bedroom sizes. There are closets in both bedrooms and all the electrical outlets have been upgraded as well. Cats are allowed but no dogs. There is an easy board approval.