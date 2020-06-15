All apartments in New York
Find more places like 317 East 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
317 East 3rd Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

317 East 3rd Street

317 East 3rd Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

317 East 3rd Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 30 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
This is the best priced two bedroom rental in the East Village! 317 East 3rd #30 is a brand-new, gut-renovated 2 bedroom apartment with stainless steel appliances, designer cabinets/counter-tops & tiled bathroom. The apartment features a washer/dryer hookup, six windows and three exposures providing lots of natural light throughout the day (& air flow). The living area can accommodate a couch, dining table and tv stand. The windowed kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space for cooking. The building is in excellent condition with video intercom system and provides FREE Verizon Fios internet to all occupants.

This will rent quickly at $2,750 per month and no broker fee (brokers collect their own fee). The best roommate scenario is someone with a $1,450 and $1,300 budget due to the bedroom sizes. There are closets in both bedrooms and all the electrical outlets have been upgraded as well. Cats are allowed but no dogs. There is an easy board approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 East 3rd Street have any available units?
317 East 3rd Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 East 3rd Street have?
Some of 317 East 3rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 East 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 East 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 East 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 East 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 317 East 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 317 East 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 317 East 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 East 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 East 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 317 East 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 East 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 317 East 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 East 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 East 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 317 East 3rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity