Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

315 West 54

315 West 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

315 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
**NO FEE!!**Best deal for in MIDTOWN WEST- HUGE flex 3 apartment!!! This sunny flex 3 features large rooms, beautiful hardwood flooring, full-sized appliances, large windows, and an abundance of closet space. *Full walls are allowed and ample common living space remains after flexing!*Building offers a landscaped roof deck garden with stunning Manhattan views, laundry facilities, elevator, and video security telecom. Close to 1, N,Q,R,W, Central Park, and Columbus Circle! Steps from world-class restaurants, nightlife, shopping, supermarkets, and more!DON'T MISS OUT! CONTACT BETHANY 24/7 (845)220-7908Bethany@mrgnyc.com mrgnyc398557

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 West 54 have any available units?
315 West 54 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 West 54 have?
Some of 315 West 54's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 West 54 currently offering any rent specials?
315 West 54 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 West 54 pet-friendly?
No, 315 West 54 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 315 West 54 offer parking?
No, 315 West 54 does not offer parking.
Does 315 West 54 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 West 54 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 West 54 have a pool?
No, 315 West 54 does not have a pool.
Does 315 West 54 have accessible units?
No, 315 West 54 does not have accessible units.
Does 315 West 54 have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 West 54 does not have units with dishwashers.
