315 West 54

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

**NO FEE!!**Best deal for in MIDTOWN WEST- HUGE flex 3 apartment!!! This sunny flex 3 features large rooms, beautiful hardwood flooring, full-sized appliances, large windows, and an abundance of closet space. *Full walls are allowed and ample common living space remains after flexing!*Building offers a landscaped roof deck garden with stunning Manhattan views, laundry facilities, elevator, and video security telecom. Close to 1, N,Q,R,W, Central Park, and Columbus Circle! Steps from world-class restaurants, nightlife, shopping, supermarkets, and more!DON'T MISS OUT! CONTACT BETHANY 24/7 (845)220-7908Bethany@mrgnyc.com mrgnyc398557