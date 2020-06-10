All apartments in New York
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:13 PM

3143 BROADWAY

3143 Broadway · (917) 345-8680
Location

3143 Broadway, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**The Summit Residences**

Come see this renovated 3-Bed / 1-Bath home in Morningside Heights!

Unit features the following:
Over-sized living room perfect for entertaining
Available for IMMEDIATE move-in
Large bedrooms with windows in each
Stainless steel appliances and stone counters
In-Unit Bosch Washer / Dryer
Hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout
Modern bathroom
Heat and water included in rent
NO Brokers Fee
$250 pet deposit // 25-pound weight limit

Building Features:
Roof Deck
Near 125th Street 1-train stop and Columbia University

Advertised Rent is Net Effective on a 12-month lease. The concession will be applied toward the END of the lease.
Landlord can also offer 2 months free on a 24-month lease!

**Gross Rent $3,050 to be paid monthly.**

Photos can be stock finishes used in this building.
**You can request Walk-Through Videos of the exact unit, if you cannot attend one of our open house, or scheduled showings.** For this, please call, text, or email requesting for specific property, and unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3143 BROADWAY have any available units?
3143 BROADWAY has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 3143 BROADWAY have?
Some of 3143 BROADWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3143 BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
3143 BROADWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3143 BROADWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 3143 BROADWAY is pet friendly.
Does 3143 BROADWAY offer parking?
No, 3143 BROADWAY does not offer parking.
Does 3143 BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3143 BROADWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3143 BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 3143 BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 3143 BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 3143 BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3143 BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3143 BROADWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
