Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:02 PM

312 West 90th Street

312 West 90th Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

312 West 90th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
here is our virtual tour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=orkdoRgbZ7Y&t=6sWelcome to your new home right at the best part of the upper west side.GORGEOUS Two bedrooms 2 full bath duplex apartment available in the heart of the Upper West in a well-maintained townhouse only two flights up.all brand new, prime location by W 90 between Riverside Drive and west end.This beautiful and renovated two bedrooms hold incredible value, extra high ceiling, has a Granite Kitchen, stainless steel appliances,d/w, open kitchen, Marble new bathrooms, very spacious master bedroom can fit a king-size bed easily and furniture, and with two HUGE Closet! Located in a well-maintained townhouse and Pet-friendly.We look forward to helping you call this yours!Not ready to move quite yet? We have some great apartments coming up!Check out our great reviews on the Corcoran Website!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 West 90th Street have any available units?
312 West 90th Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 West 90th Street have?
Some of 312 West 90th Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 West 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 West 90th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 West 90th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 West 90th Street is pet friendly.
Does 312 West 90th Street offer parking?
No, 312 West 90th Street does not offer parking.
Does 312 West 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 West 90th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 West 90th Street have a pool?
No, 312 West 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 West 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 312 West 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 West 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 West 90th Street has units with dishwashers.
