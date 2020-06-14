312 West 90th Street

Amenities

here is our virtual tour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=orkdoRgbZ7Y&t=6sWelcome to your new home right at the best part of the upper west side.GORGEOUS Two bedrooms 2 full bath duplex apartment available in the heart of the Upper West in a well-maintained townhouse only two flights up.all brand new, prime location by W 90 between Riverside Drive and west end.This beautiful and renovated two bedrooms hold incredible value, extra high ceiling, has a Granite Kitchen, stainless steel appliances,d/w, open kitchen, Marble new bathrooms, very spacious master bedroom can fit a king-size bed easily and furniture, and with two HUGE Closet! Located in a well-maintained townhouse and Pet-friendly.We look forward to helping you call this yours!Not ready to move quite yet? We have some great apartments coming up!Check out our great reviews on the Corcoran Website!