Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Huge Deal For this Hell's Kitchen true One Bedroom Apartment This apartment is a steal. Located in the heart of the city this recently renovated apartment has a lot to offer without breaking the bank. Just one flight walk up this apartment has high ceilings, good size living room with south facing windows. The kitchen has new appliances. The bedroom can fit a queen size bed and there are two large closets for storage