Charming Large One Bedroom in Central Chelsea with outdoor deck. Original wide plank floors. Beautiful Greco-Roman Dentil Crown Molding on ceiling with a gorgeous Ceiling Ornament-Bring your Chandelier!!. Sunken Bedroom. 2 separate entrances. Original pocket doors separating the bedroom from living room. Lots of light Very tall windows. Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Full Size Gas Stove and Vermillion hand rubbed varnish Kitchen Cabinets expertly paired with Oak Cupboards w/Frosted glass Cabinet Doors. A very quiet apt. Located a few building off of 8th Ave on the north side of 17th street. Available June 1st, 2020. Showing and Open Houses are by appointment only. FaceTime tours by request and appointment.