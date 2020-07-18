311 East 38th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated gym elevator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court courtyard doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage lobby

Welcome home. Enjoy entering an open foyer with a view ! Next through the main hallway to the pass-through kitchen enter the dining area opening to the living room offering both south and east exposures. Picture this , sun filled mornings and beautiful sunsets , from a wondair wraparound balcony. The unique corner master bedroom enjoys it's own private balcony. The second bedroom enjoys south facing views. In addition there are two marble bathrooms . Only 3 residents share the elevator landing and a washer/dryer, right there in the hallway. Wouldn't , you say this home is a keeper? The Whitney is a beautifully designed 28 story, 118 unit full-service, condominium , its newly renovated lobby boasts rounded columns supporting a double-heightened ceiling. Located within walking distances to a number of New York City's , most important attractions, such as the Grand Central Terminal and the United Nations plus only a few blocks away from operating ferry service to Brooklyn, Queens, Wall Street, and 1 block away from St Var tans park offering picnic tables, basketball courts and so much more! AMENITIES Garden, Courtyard, Fitness Facility, Laundry Room on every other floor,Garage, Bike Room, Laundry Room On Every Other Floor and Storage ( wait list)