Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven stainless steel Property Amenities

IPHONE VIDEO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST! Live in the heart of Chelsea in this hip, pre-war one bedroom that will feel like home from the moment you enter. There is nothing cookie cutter about apartment 5C at 310 West 18th Street. The Western and Southern exposures give the space spectacular light. The kitchen is open and features dark wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances including Miele dishwasher and Verona gas oven and cook top. The windowed bathroom features a floating stainless steel sink and white subway tile. The apartment has hardwood flooring throughout, and a wood burning fireplace making this space more than just another apartment it makes it a fabulous home. 310 West 18th Street is a walk-up, non-smoking building near the A,C, E, L, 1, 2, 3 subway lines and blocks from the Meatpacking district, West Village, and The High Line. No pets allowed. Please note this apartment is 4 flights up.