New York, NY
310 West 18th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

310 West 18th Street

310 West 18th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-C · Avail. now

$3,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
IPHONE VIDEO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST! Live in the heart of Chelsea in this hip, pre-war one bedroom that will feel like home from the moment you enter. There is nothing cookie cutter about apartment 5C at 310 West 18th Street. The Western and Southern exposures give the space spectacular light. The kitchen is open and features dark wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances including Miele dishwasher and Verona gas oven and cook top. The windowed bathroom features a floating stainless steel sink and white subway tile. The apartment has hardwood flooring throughout, and a wood burning fireplace making this space more than just another apartment it makes it a fabulous home. 310 West 18th Street is a walk-up, non-smoking building near the A,C, E, L, 1, 2, 3 subway lines and blocks from the Meatpacking district, West Village, and The High Line. No pets allowed. Please note this apartment is 4 flights up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 West 18th Street have any available units?
310 West 18th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 West 18th Street have?
Some of 310 West 18th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 West 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 West 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 West 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 310 West 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 310 West 18th Street offer parking?
No, 310 West 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 310 West 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 West 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 West 18th Street have a pool?
No, 310 West 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 West 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 310 West 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 West 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 West 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
