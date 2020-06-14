All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

31 West 11th Street

31 West 11th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

31 West 11th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$13,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
bike storage
Just listed!...Serenely Chic...This stunning pre-war split 2 Bedroom 2.5 Baths condo is located on one of Manhattan's most renowned Greenwich Village blocks. Light abounds throughout with lovely townhouse garden views.This sophisticated home features high ceilings, an open living and dining floor plan, wide plank white oak floors and Lefroy Brooks fixtures. Oversized windows with three exposures, custom stone and millwork, a two zone central A/C system and washer/dryer add to this elegant home. The master bedroom has a windowed ensuite bath with a separate shower and soaking tub. The second bedroom also has a separate full bath. A well designed chef's kitchen includes Calacatta marble, Subzero refrigerator with double freezer, wine storage and Viking oven. Additional features include a Sonos sound system, custom closets and private storage. With an elegant layout, coveted location and all the conveniences at your doorstep why go anywhere else? Building includes a Full Time doorman, separate laundry and bike room. Sorry NO PETS.,Stunning pre-war sophistication can be found in this newly listed 2 Bedroom 2.5 Baths condo. Located on one of Manhattan's most renowned blocks, this meticulously renovated home features high ceilings, oversized windows, custom stone and millwork, central A/C and an open living and dining floor plan.. Upgrade features include wide plank white oak floors, Sonos sound system, Vitsoe shelving system and customized closets. Light throughout with townhouse garden views. Three exposures adds to the elegant layout, right at the doorstep of Union Square (best transportation hub), Farmers market, shopping and restaurants. Building features a doorman (hrs 8AM-12AM, 7 days), virtual doorman (24/7), storage and bike room. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 West 11th Street have any available units?
31 West 11th Street has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 West 11th Street have?
Some of 31 West 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 West 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
31 West 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 West 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 31 West 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 31 West 11th Street offer parking?
No, 31 West 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 31 West 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 West 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 West 11th Street have a pool?
No, 31 West 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 31 West 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 31 West 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31 West 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 West 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
