31 West 11th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities doorman bike storage

Just listed!...Serenely Chic...This stunning pre-war split 2 Bedroom 2.5 Baths condo is located on one of Manhattan's most renowned Greenwich Village blocks. Light abounds throughout with lovely townhouse garden views.This sophisticated home features high ceilings, an open living and dining floor plan, wide plank white oak floors and Lefroy Brooks fixtures. Oversized windows with three exposures, custom stone and millwork, a two zone central A/C system and washer/dryer add to this elegant home. The master bedroom has a windowed ensuite bath with a separate shower and soaking tub. The second bedroom also has a separate full bath. A well designed chef's kitchen includes Calacatta marble, Subzero refrigerator with double freezer, wine storage and Viking oven. Additional features include a Sonos sound system, custom closets and private storage. With an elegant layout, coveted location and all the conveniences at your doorstep why go anywhere else? Building includes a Full Time doorman, separate laundry and bike room. Sorry NO PETS.,Stunning pre-war sophistication can be found in this newly listed 2 Bedroom 2.5 Baths condo. Located on one of Manhattan's most renowned blocks, this meticulously renovated home features high ceilings, oversized windows, custom stone and millwork, central A/C and an open living and dining floor plan.. Upgrade features include wide plank white oak floors, Sonos sound system, Vitsoe shelving system and customized closets. Light throughout with townhouse garden views. Three exposures adds to the elegant layout, right at the doorstep of Union Square (best transportation hub), Farmers market, shopping and restaurants. Building features a doorman (hrs 8AM-12AM, 7 days), virtual doorman (24/7), storage and bike room. Sorry no pets.