NO FEEQuintessential Soho LoftWelcome to 31 1/2 Greene Street. This bright and classic 2,000SF newly renovated loft is located right in the heart of Soho's historic cast-iron district and offers grand proportions, soaring ceilings and captures the true spirit and essence of old New York. Step off the key-locked elevator to an impressive sun-lit hallway with ample wall space for large art pieces. As you turn the corner, you enter a well-thought-out windowed office that was strategically designed to transform into the perfect guest room. Just beyond, a hallway leads to the main space which consists of an immaculately renovated open kitchen with generously sized southern facing windows. As you pass through the kitchen, you enter a magnificent great room that is ideal for entertaining. The great room includes an intimate seating area off the kitchen, a large dining room table that seats 8 and a stunning living area that includes a library with floor to ceiling oak book shelves. The entire loft is centrally air-conditioned & heated and offers abundant storage space throughout. This architectural masterpiece is a Soho dream home. Built in 1872 as a silk warehouse, 83-85 Grand Street (aka 31 1/2 Greene Street) is part of the Grand Loft Corp co-operative, which was established in 1976. The building features an impressive new elevator, a virtual doorman and a newly installed water filtration system. The building represents one of the finest examples of 19th-century cast-iron architecture and is located on one of Soho's most historic cobblestone blocks with the neighborhood's best restaurants, cafes, shopping and all modes of public transportation right at your doorstep.-Loft Features-General / Main loft13-foot ceilings Solid, wide-plank, white oak flooring Central air with three different zonesRecessed Vode lighting that can be controlled by mobile phone / iPad through Control4 appSonos music system with Bowers and Wilkins ceiling speakers throughout the apartmentVirtual doormanBuilding-wide water filtration system, removing impurities etc. from the tap waterOriginal brick wall running full length of the apartment and washed with Vode wingrail lightingLarge newly installed windows Floor-to-ceiling solid oak bookcase with custom steel ladder imported from Germany Custom TV drawer and lift Lots of storage (attic and mechanical room)Newly installed elevator opens directly into apartment KitchenBespoke cabinetry with Calacatta Lincoln marble topsVola faucetsSubzero fridge (x2) / freezer (x2) drawers and wine coolerMiele oven and dishwasher Pitt stove burners Bathroom13ft custom door with steel frameDeep soak Bath tub and rainfall showerVola faucets Carrera marble sinkFiandre oversized porcelain floor tilesUnderfloor heating Bedroom / StudyKing-size bed and walk-in wardrobe in main bedroomStudy / 2nd bedroom with Milano wall bed that doubles as a desk and Hafele folding doors that create a separate guest quarters