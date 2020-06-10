All apartments in New York
Find more places like 31 1/2 Greene Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
31 1/2 Greene Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

31 1/2 Greene Street

31 1/2 Greene St · (212) 508-7193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

31 1/2 Greene St, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
NO FEEQuintessential Soho LoftWelcome to 31 1/2 Greene Street. This bright and classic 2,000SF newly renovated loft is located right in the heart of Soho's historic cast-iron district and offers grand proportions, soaring ceilings and captures the true spirit and essence of old New York. Step off the key-locked elevator to an impressive sun-lit hallway with ample wall space for large art pieces. As you turn the corner, you enter a well-thought-out windowed office that was strategically designed to transform into the perfect guest room. Just beyond, a hallway leads to the main space which consists of an immaculately renovated open kitchen with generously sized southern facing windows. As you pass through the kitchen, you enter a magnificent great room that is ideal for entertaining. The great room includes an intimate seating area off the kitchen, a large dining room table that seats 8 and a stunning living area that includes a library with floor to ceiling oak book shelves. The entire loft is centrally air-conditioned & heated and offers abundant storage space throughout. This architectural masterpiece is a Soho dream home. Built in 1872 as a silk warehouse, 83-85 Grand Street (aka 31 1/2 Greene Street) is part of the Grand Loft Corp co-operative, which was established in 1976. The building features an impressive new elevator, a virtual doorman and a newly installed water filtration system. The building represents one of the finest examples of 19th-century cast-iron architecture and is located on one of Soho's most historic cobblestone blocks with the neighborhood's best restaurants, cafes, shopping and all modes of public transportation right at your doorstep.-Loft Features-General / Main loft13-foot ceilings Solid, wide-plank, white oak flooring Central air with three different zonesRecessed Vode lighting that can be controlled by mobile phone / iPad through Control4 appSonos music system with Bowers and Wilkins ceiling speakers throughout the apartmentVirtual doormanBuilding-wide water filtration system, removing impurities etc. from the tap waterOriginal brick wall running full length of the apartment and washed with Vode wingrail lightingLarge newly installed windows Floor-to-ceiling solid oak bookcase with custom steel ladder imported from Germany Custom TV drawer and lift Lots of storage (attic and mechanical room)Newly installed elevator opens directly into apartment KitchenBespoke cabinetry with Calacatta Lincoln marble topsVola faucetsSubzero fridge (x2) / freezer (x2) drawers and wine coolerMiele oven and dishwasher Pitt stove burners Bathroom13ft custom door with steel frameDeep soak Bath tub and rainfall showerVola faucets Carrera marble sinkFiandre oversized porcelain floor tilesUnderfloor heating Bedroom / StudyKing-size bed and walk-in wardrobe in main bedroomStudy / 2nd bedroom with Milano wall bed that doubles as a desk and Hafele folding doors that create a separate guest quarters

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 1/2 Greene Street have any available units?
31 1/2 Greene Street has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 1/2 Greene Street have?
Some of 31 1/2 Greene Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 1/2 Greene Street currently offering any rent specials?
31 1/2 Greene Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 1/2 Greene Street pet-friendly?
No, 31 1/2 Greene Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 31 1/2 Greene Street offer parking?
No, 31 1/2 Greene Street does not offer parking.
Does 31 1/2 Greene Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 1/2 Greene Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 1/2 Greene Street have a pool?
No, 31 1/2 Greene Street does not have a pool.
Does 31 1/2 Greene Street have accessible units?
No, 31 1/2 Greene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31 1/2 Greene Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 1/2 Greene Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 31 1/2 Greene Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity