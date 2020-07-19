309 East 5th Street

Amenities

Great Share!! Amazing Location!Gorgeous Renovated Real Two Bedroom Apartment in Prime East Village Area.Steps toSubway, Bus , Shops, Cafes, Restaurants and NYU! Well kept Pre-war Building located on a very quiet Tree lined street.APARTMENT FEATURES INCLUDE:Huge Living Room with High Ceilings Hard Wood Floor, Two Separated Bedrooms with Windows and closets in every room Stand alone Large Kitchen with Windows, Cherry Wood Cabinets Granite Counter Top and Floor, Full Sized Appliances including Dishwasher and Microwave. Marble Tiled Bathroom with Tub/Shower