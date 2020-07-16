All apartments in New York
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

309 East 104th Street

309 East 104th Street · (917) 280-5971
Location

309 East 104th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-W · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
Enjoy this HUGE! Alcove Studio with Separate Kitchen, Living, Dining, and sleeping area! on a nice quiet street

*Virtual tour available upon request*

Unit includes:
Beautiful Natural Hardwood Floors
WALK-IN CLOSET
Brand new windows!
Amazing Natural light!
Friendly on-site super
Heat, hot water, and gas are included!
3-minute walk to the 6 Train!
- Convenient to Gym, Banking, Restaurants, Shops
- Steps to Central Park!
Cats allowed, No Dogs. No Smoking.
* Applicants should have GOOD credit and make 40x the monthly rent or have a Guarantor who has GOOD credit and makes 80x the Monthly rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 East 104th Street have any available units?
309 East 104th Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 East 104th Street have?
Some of 309 East 104th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 East 104th Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 East 104th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 East 104th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 East 104th Street is pet friendly.
Does 309 East 104th Street offer parking?
No, 309 East 104th Street does not offer parking.
Does 309 East 104th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 East 104th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 East 104th Street have a pool?
No, 309 East 104th Street does not have a pool.
Does 309 East 104th Street have accessible units?
No, 309 East 104th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 East 104th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 East 104th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
