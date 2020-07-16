309 East 104th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets gym some paid utils

Enjoy this HUGE! Alcove Studio with Separate Kitchen, Living, Dining, and sleeping area! on a nice quiet street



*Virtual tour available upon request*



Unit includes:

Beautiful Natural Hardwood Floors

WALK-IN CLOSET

Brand new windows!

Amazing Natural light!

Friendly on-site super

Heat, hot water, and gas are included!

3-minute walk to the 6 Train!

- Convenient to Gym, Banking, Restaurants, Shops

- Steps to Central Park!

Cats allowed, No Dogs. No Smoking.

* Applicants should have GOOD credit and make 40x the monthly rent or have a Guarantor who has GOOD credit and makes 80x the Monthly rent