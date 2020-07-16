309 East 104th Street

Amenities
Enjoy this HUGE! Alcove Studio with Separate Kitchen, Living, Dining, and sleeping area! on a nice quiet street
*Virtual tour available upon request*
Unit includes:
Beautiful Natural Hardwood Floors
WALK-IN CLOSET
Brand new windows!
Amazing Natural light!
Friendly on-site super
Heat, hot water, and gas are included!
3-minute walk to the 6 Train!
- Convenient to Gym, Banking, Restaurants, Shops
- Steps to Central Park!
Cats allowed, No Dogs. No Smoking.
* Applicants should have GOOD credit and make 40x the monthly rent or have a Guarantor who has GOOD credit and makes 80x the Monthly rent