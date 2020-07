Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated 2 bedroom apartment with balcony! Features a marble bathroom, washer & dryer, and a granite kitchen with dishwasher. Available for immediate move-in.Great East Village location is great for restaurants, bars, and nightlife. Just a block from the L train at 14th Street and close to both the 1st Avenue and 14th Street bus lines.Please call for an appointment to view. 212-228-9300Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout.