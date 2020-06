Amenities

Two bedroom two bath located on East 84th and Second Avenue. Steps from the Q train and all the conveniences of living on the Upper East Side. The apartment is on the third floor of a brownstone and 2 flights up from the street. Features include set back terrace, windowed kitchen, SS appliances, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, and excellent storage space. Pets are on a case by case basis. Please call for an appointment.