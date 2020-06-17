308 East 38th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman gym bike storage lobby yoga

Meticulously renovated, (ALREADY) converted three bedroom, two bathroom with W/D IN UNIT, wall to wall windows in a full-service condominium building. No detail was overlooked in this spacious home with north/east exposures, a generous living area with space for a full-size dining table perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features sleek and modern white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.



This split bedroom layout offers maximum privacy with spacious bedrooms and an ensuite bathroom in the largest bedroom.



The Vantage condominium boasts a spectacular rooftop with panoramic views of NYC including the Empire State Building and WTC, 24-hour doorman/concierge, live-in super, resident's lounge, fully equipped gym, yoga room, individual storage facilities, bike storage (bike share also available for residents) and lobby lounge.



Nestled in the charming Murray Hill neighborhood, The Vantage is conveniently located near the UN, Grand Central, tons of restaurants, parks and shopping options.