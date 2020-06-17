All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

308 East 38th Street

308 East 38th Street · (917) 974-8960
Location

308 East 38th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-E · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
bike storage
lobby
yoga
Meticulously renovated, (ALREADY) converted three bedroom, two bathroom with W/D IN UNIT, wall to wall windows in a full-service condominium building. No detail was overlooked in this spacious home with north/east exposures, a generous living area with space for a full-size dining table perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features sleek and modern white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.

This split bedroom layout offers maximum privacy with spacious bedrooms and an ensuite bathroom in the largest bedroom.

The Vantage condominium boasts a spectacular rooftop with panoramic views of NYC including the Empire State Building and WTC, 24-hour doorman/concierge, live-in super, resident's lounge, fully equipped gym, yoga room, individual storage facilities, bike storage (bike share also available for residents) and lobby lounge.

Nestled in the charming Murray Hill neighborhood, The Vantage is conveniently located near the UN, Grand Central, tons of restaurants, parks and shopping options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 East 38th Street have any available units?
308 East 38th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 East 38th Street have?
Some of 308 East 38th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 East 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
308 East 38th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 East 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 308 East 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 308 East 38th Street offer parking?
No, 308 East 38th Street does not offer parking.
Does 308 East 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 East 38th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 East 38th Street have a pool?
No, 308 East 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 308 East 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 308 East 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 308 East 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 East 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
