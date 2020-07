Amenities

This Studio apartment in a prime area in upper east side is a catch.Everything close. Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances including microwave and a dishwasher.The studio is spacious and very well kept with a lot of light coming in. Hardwood floor . With 2 big walk in closet you will be able to fit all you clothes .Very nice subway tile bathroom looks clean and tidy, with a cozy bath tub. The building has a superintendent so no need to worry if anything comes along .A laundry will be located in the basement. The neighbor is quiet with a lot of parks walking distance Plenty good restaurants are located nearby for your convenience,also Equinox Gym is one block away. Subway is 2 blocks away and the FDR too if you are driving!There is also a C Town Supermarket walking distance

No Dogs Allowed



