Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this perfectly located studio across from the Soho Grand Hotel. 305 West Broadway is a 450 square foot open space loft with all the pre-war charm. Beautiful detailed finishes, granite kitchen tops, and stone bathroom are a few of the details that give this apartment its character. The combination of exposed brick, hardwood floors, and fireplace mantle from the 1800s is the quintessential prewar studio in the heart of Soho. Located within walking distance to the ACE and 1 train. Pets are case by case. The John R. Murray building is a historical landmark built in 1824 and is listed in the National Registry of historical places. Our renovation was done under landmark supervision, painstakingly restoring every architectural detail to its original form while adding modern design and amenities.