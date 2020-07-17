All apartments in New York
305 West Broadway

305 West Broadway · (212) 941-2630
Location

305 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$2,895

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this perfectly located studio across from the Soho Grand Hotel. 305 West Broadway is a 450 square foot open space loft with all the pre-war charm. Beautiful detailed finishes, granite kitchen tops, and stone bathroom are a few of the details that give this apartment its character. The combination of exposed brick, hardwood floors, and fireplace mantle from the 1800s is the quintessential prewar studio in the heart of Soho. Located within walking distance to the ACE and 1 train. Pets are case by case. The John R. Murray building is a historical landmark built in 1824 and is listed in the National Registry of historical places. Our renovation was done under landmark supervision, painstakingly restoring every architectural detail to its original form while adding modern design and amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 West Broadway have any available units?
305 West Broadway has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 West Broadway have?
Some of 305 West Broadway's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 West Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
305 West Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 West Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 West Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 305 West Broadway offer parking?
No, 305 West Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 305 West Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 West Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 West Broadway have a pool?
No, 305 West Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 305 West Broadway have accessible units?
No, 305 West Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 305 West Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 West Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
