Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning elevator doorman carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator

BACK on the Market and Move In Ready! Treat yourself right and live in comfort and style in Mid-town Manhattan.

This oversized one bedroom home has a great layout and is in excellent condition.

- Offered unfurnished for 1 year with an option to renew

- Condo application process is streamlined and quick

- New Elevator

- Friendly Staff

- Laundry in the Building

- Approximately 780 square feet

- North and West Exposures

- Windowed kitchen and bath

- High Ceilings

- Hardwood Floors

- Carpet in Bedroom

- Generous Closet Space

- Window Air Conditioners

Pets considered on a case by case basis

- No smoking permitted in unit 5B

- Contact listing broker for additional information or to schedule an appointment