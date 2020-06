Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning elevator furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

305 W 18th St is your new Chelsea address! WILL BE SHOWING ASAPThis FURNISHED studio has an excellent layout with windowed kitchen & dining area and windowed bathroom as well as three spacious closets.The six-story brick elevator condo building has a resident superintendent, laundry room, and common backyard. Located on a quiet block in prime Chelsea location 2 block to A/C/L trains, Chelsea Market and the Highline Park. Cat OK, non-smoker, please. Condo application Broker Fee