305 Riverside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator on-site laundry bike storage lobby

Available for a video tour.Stunning corner unit with sweeping views of Riverside Park and the Hudson River. Approximately 2500- square feet, this apartment features 4 bedrooms including a master suite, 3 full bathrooms, a formal dining room, and lavish living room. The master suite faces the river with a private sitting/dressing area, generous closet space, and a spacious bath. There are 3 additional bedrooms with oversized closets and 2 bathrooms. The entry foyer has a sizable coat closet and leads into an immense corner living room with stunning river views. Enter into a separate modern kitchen with northern exposures, custom countertops, extensive cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors and soaring ceilings throughout. Washer and dryer installed. Located on Riverside Drive, this pre-war elevator building has a 24-hour doorman, live-in resident manager, and a full staff. Stunning lobby, vast hallways, and an ultra private feel make this truly a gem. The building has a common roof deck perfect for summer sunsets. Bike storage and an additional laundry room located in the building. Fios, Spectrum, and RCN ready. Pets are welcome upon approval. StoneCrest1155