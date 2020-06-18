All apartments in New York
305 Riverside Drive

305 Riverside Dr · (347) 685-1115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

305 Riverside Dr, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
Available for a video tour.Stunning corner unit with sweeping views of Riverside Park and the Hudson River. Approximately 2500- square feet, this apartment features 4 bedrooms including a master suite, 3 full bathrooms, a formal dining room, and lavish living room. The master suite faces the river with a private sitting/dressing area, generous closet space, and a spacious bath. There are 3 additional bedrooms with oversized closets and 2 bathrooms. The entry foyer has a sizable coat closet and leads into an immense corner living room with stunning river views. Enter into a separate modern kitchen with northern exposures, custom countertops, extensive cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors and soaring ceilings throughout. Washer and dryer installed. Located on Riverside Drive, this pre-war elevator building has a 24-hour doorman, live-in resident manager, and a full staff. Stunning lobby, vast hallways, and an ultra private feel make this truly a gem. The building has a common roof deck perfect for summer sunsets. Bike storage and an additional laundry room located in the building. Fios, Spectrum, and RCN ready. Pets are welcome upon approval. StoneCrest1155

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Riverside Drive have any available units?
305 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 305 Riverside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Riverside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 305 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 305 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 305 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 Riverside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 305 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 305 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 305 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
