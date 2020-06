Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bed in Prime Nolita! - Property Id: 178091



Welcome to the newly renovated, BEAUTIFUL 1 bedroom WITH WASHER DRYER IN UNIT right in PRIME NOLITA !



This apartment features lovely exposed brick all over and the bedroom can fit a queen size bed or full size bed with furniture! The kitchen has been renovated with stainless steel appliances with combo washer dryer and the bathroom has beautiful marble tiled floors.



You have all the local transportation and restaurants around the corner at your fingertips!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178091

Property Id 178091



(RLNE5577205)