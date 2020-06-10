All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:51 PM

305 East 63rd Street

305 East 63rd Street · (212) 893-1732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

305 East 63rd Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14D · Avail. now

$8,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
internet access
yoga
Now offering ONE MONTH FREE & ONE MONTH BROKER FEE on 13 month lease, TWO MONTHS FREE & ONE MONTH BROKER FEE on 2 year lease. OUTDOOR LIVING at its finest with TWO LARGE SETBACK TERRACES, complete with outdoor lighting, electricity and water hook-ups facing south for immediate occupancy. Enter into this beautiful loftstyle home with hi-beamed ceilings soaring over 10', oversized tilt & turn windows with soapstone sills and the finest Brazilian Cherrywood floors throughout. This large TWO BEDROOM home consists of TWO master-sized bedrooms both with blackout shades, featuring ensuite bathrooms, and all sunfilled south views. The chef's kitchen has had a complete gut renovation consisting of all new Stainless-Steel appliances including Fisher & Paykel Front Door Fridge with built-in ice-maker; Bosch microwave and dishwasher; white Caesarstone countertops with Ann Sacks Porcelain Tile backsplash; imported Dorn Bracht faucet; custom-made white cabinets with self-closing drawers and touch latch; recessed lighting throughout; under counter lights and Ann Sacks Porcelain Tile floors. Dining area and large living room space. Guest bathroom. An overabundance of Elfa customized closets throughout. WASHER/DRYER in UNIT. The building, originally built in 1929 as the Decorative Arts Center features 24 Hour Concierge, Complimentary Fitness Center, Playroom, Resident's Lounge with free wifi and for a nominal fee, storage and bike facilities. Located in the fashionable and convenient East 60's and just one block to the Q & F trains, as well as a quick stroll to the 4,5,6,N,R trains, buses going downtown, uptown and crosstown, fine dining, Whole Foods, Bloomingdale's, Yoga, Soul Cycle, Barry's Boot Camp and more. NO PETS PLEASE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 East 63rd Street have any available units?
305 East 63rd Street has a unit available for $8,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 East 63rd Street have?
Some of 305 East 63rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 East 63rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 East 63rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 East 63rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 305 East 63rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 305 East 63rd Street offer parking?
No, 305 East 63rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 305 East 63rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 East 63rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 East 63rd Street have a pool?
No, 305 East 63rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 East 63rd Street have accessible units?
No, 305 East 63rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 East 63rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 East 63rd Street has units with dishwashers.
