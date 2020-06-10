305 East 63rd Street

Amenities

Now offering ONE MONTH FREE & ONE MONTH BROKER FEE on 13 month lease, TWO MONTHS FREE & ONE MONTH BROKER FEE on 2 year lease. OUTDOOR LIVING at its finest with TWO LARGE SETBACK TERRACES, complete with outdoor lighting, electricity and water hook-ups facing south for immediate occupancy. Enter into this beautiful loftstyle home with hi-beamed ceilings soaring over 10', oversized tilt & turn windows with soapstone sills and the finest Brazilian Cherrywood floors throughout. This large TWO BEDROOM home consists of TWO master-sized bedrooms both with blackout shades, featuring ensuite bathrooms, and all sunfilled south views. The chef's kitchen has had a complete gut renovation consisting of all new Stainless-Steel appliances including Fisher & Paykel Front Door Fridge with built-in ice-maker; Bosch microwave and dishwasher; white Caesarstone countertops with Ann Sacks Porcelain Tile backsplash; imported Dorn Bracht faucet; custom-made white cabinets with self-closing drawers and touch latch; recessed lighting throughout; under counter lights and Ann Sacks Porcelain Tile floors. Dining area and large living room space. Guest bathroom. An overabundance of Elfa customized closets throughout. WASHER/DRYER in UNIT. The building, originally built in 1929 as the Decorative Arts Center features 24 Hour Concierge, Complimentary Fitness Center, Playroom, Resident's Lounge with free wifi and for a nominal fee, storage and bike facilities. Located in the fashionable and convenient East 60's and just one block to the Q & F trains, as well as a quick stroll to the 4,5,6,N,R trains, buses going downtown, uptown and crosstown, fine dining, Whole Foods, Bloomingdale's, Yoga, Soul Cycle, Barry's Boot Camp and more. NO PETS PLEASE!