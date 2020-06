Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Experience Luxury Living in this stunning three bedrooms convertible and one bathroom apartment. Spacious living area once flexed.Apartment features:- Gorgeous finishes- Open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and Granite Countertops- High ceilings- Hardwood floors- Stunning bathroomBuilding features:- 24h doorman- Live in super - Gym- Resident lounge- Laundry facilities in building - Pets allowedLocated in prestigious Midtown East, just a few blocks from Grand Central and abundance of bars, restaurants and shopping.**Net effective advertisedNot what you are looking for? Feel free to contact me, I will be more than happy to further assist you! mrgnyc333773