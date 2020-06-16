All apartments in New York
305 E 59th St 713

305 East 59th Street · (917) 941-8635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

305 East 59th Street, New York, NY 10022
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 713 · Avail. now

$8,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
Luxury 3 bed/3 bath LOFT - 21 ft ceilings! - Property Id: 106599

A masterfully-designed corner three-bedroom, three-bathroom loft-like home with 21-foot ceilings. Great room with dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows, balcony, a glowing gas fireplace, two-zone central air conditioning, washer/dryer, six sizable closets including one walk in, and double exposures. The windowed, open kitchen features top-of-the-line Viking appliances and garbage disposal. The Master bedroom allows for king sized furniture and spacious living, and has master bath with separate stall shower, soaking tub and custom climate control. The second bedroom is also generously sized and has two large closets and easy access to the second bath. The third bedroom has a gorgeous view of the 59th Street Bridge. Only three homes per floor provide an optimal level of intimacy and exclusivity. Lifestyle and recreational amenities include 24-hour doorman and concierge, private storage, full floor fitness center, & central laundry
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106599
Property Id 106599

(RLNE5837754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 E 59th St 713 have any available units?
305 E 59th St 713 has a unit available for $8,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 E 59th St 713 have?
Some of 305 E 59th St 713's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 E 59th St 713 currently offering any rent specials?
305 E 59th St 713 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 E 59th St 713 pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 E 59th St 713 is pet friendly.
Does 305 E 59th St 713 offer parking?
No, 305 E 59th St 713 does not offer parking.
Does 305 E 59th St 713 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 E 59th St 713 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 E 59th St 713 have a pool?
No, 305 E 59th St 713 does not have a pool.
Does 305 E 59th St 713 have accessible units?
No, 305 E 59th St 713 does not have accessible units.
Does 305 E 59th St 713 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 E 59th St 713 has units with dishwashers.
