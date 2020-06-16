305 E 59th St 713

Amenities

A masterfully-designed corner three-bedroom, three-bathroom loft-like home with 21-foot ceilings. Great room with dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows, balcony, a glowing gas fireplace, two-zone central air conditioning, washer/dryer, six sizable closets including one walk in, and double exposures. The windowed, open kitchen features top-of-the-line Viking appliances and garbage disposal. The Master bedroom allows for king sized furniture and spacious living, and has master bath with separate stall shower, soaking tub and custom climate control. The second bedroom is also generously sized and has two large closets and easy access to the second bath. The third bedroom has a gorgeous view of the 59th Street Bridge. Only three homes per floor provide an optimal level of intimacy and exclusivity. Lifestyle and recreational amenities include 24-hour doorman and concierge, private storage, full floor fitness center, & central laundry

