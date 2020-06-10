Amenities

Find yourself home in the heart of the East Village in this recently gut renovated true two-bedroom apartment at the iconic 302 East 12th Street. The building has undergone a meticulous head-to-toe renovation and these brand-new apartments offer the perfect combination of prewar charm and modern luxury. Each unit features exposed brick, great natural light, beautifully finished hardwood floors, and are equipped with wifi remote-controlled central air, in unit washer/dryers, and a fully integrated ButterflyMX video intercom system providing safety and convenience.



The kitchen features a full Frigidaire stainless steel appliance package, complete with dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator, and is finished with custom cabinetry, white subway tiles, and modern Caesarstone countertops. The space flows seamlessly into the large living area which can accommodate a dining table, large couch, coffee table and entertainment system.



Each bedroom has its own independent central air thermostat, custom closet, room for a queen-sized bed and additional furniture. The fully-tiled windowed bathrooms are of high-design, utilizing black and white honeycomb penny tiles and white subway tiles to evoke the charm of old school New York. With a giant mirrored medicine cabinet, new high-end hardware and washer/dryer in unit, these are rare, condo-level finishes in a brand new, luxurious rental building.