Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

302 East 12th Street

302 East 12th Street · (917) 696-8772
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

302 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Find yourself home in the heart of the East Village in this recently gut renovated true two-bedroom apartment at the iconic 302 East 12th Street. The building has undergone a meticulous head-to-toe renovation and these brand-new apartments offer the perfect combination of prewar charm and modern luxury. Each unit features exposed brick, great natural light, beautifully finished hardwood floors, and are equipped with wifi remote-controlled central air, in unit washer/dryers, and a fully integrated ButterflyMX video intercom system providing safety and convenience.

The kitchen features a full Frigidaire stainless steel appliance package, complete with dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator, and is finished with custom cabinetry, white subway tiles, and modern Caesarstone countertops. The space flows seamlessly into the large living area which can accommodate a dining table, large couch, coffee table and entertainment system.

Each bedroom has its own independent central air thermostat, custom closet, room for a queen-sized bed and additional furniture. The fully-tiled windowed bathrooms are of high-design, utilizing black and white honeycomb penny tiles and white subway tiles to evoke the charm of old school New York. With a giant mirrored medicine cabinet, new high-end hardware and washer/dryer in unit, these are rare, condo-level finishes in a brand new, luxurious rental building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 East 12th Street have any available units?
302 East 12th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 East 12th Street have?
Some of 302 East 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 East 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
302 East 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 East 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 302 East 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 302 East 12th Street offer parking?
No, 302 East 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 302 East 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 East 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 East 12th Street have a pool?
No, 302 East 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 302 East 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 302 East 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 302 East 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 East 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
