Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman on-site laundry

NO FEE!!! AND NOT LISTED ON STREETEASY!!! Great opportunity to rent a NO FEE apartment in a full service building!! The perfect one bedroom in full service 24 hr doorman building with bright western exposure close to all of life's conveniences. Fairway and Whole Foods are both a block away ! Pet allowed! The Corniche allows for long term subletting. Wonderful furnished roof terrace and a playroom also available for your use. Storage (common storage room included and private cages for a fee) available. Dishwasher and modern kitchen appliances are available. There is a central laundry room in the building. With the 2nd Avenue subway just a block away, life doesn't get any better! Available immediately but requires board approval process.Call or email me for a showing or discussion- I am available 24/7!