Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel doorman

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman parking bike storage garage

This charming corner split two-bedroom apartment is sure to delight! Enter into a closet-lined foyer into the oversized dining area and living room. With large dimensions, bright windows, recessed lighting, and a surround sound system, this space is perfect for entertaining. Just off the living room lies the windowed kitchen. Complete with high-end Jenn Air stainless steel appliances, this large kitchen boasts granite countertops and an under-counter wine refrigerator.



The king-sized master bedroom faces west and features two large, custom designed closets, one of which is set up as a full walk-in. The second bedroom, looking west and north, is currently set up as a home office, with a built in desk and shelves fitting into the former closet. This could easily be converted back into a regular bedroom. The windowed bathroom has been enlarged for more space, giving it a luxurious feel.



This comfortable, convenient, tranquil home has an abundance of closets (five!), wide-plank parquet floors, crown molding, and city quiet windows. This apartment is being offered for one year furnished or unfurnished, with a potential renewal at the end of the original lease term. The current furniture is tasteful and contemporary.



PLEASE NOTE that this building is a coop, applicants are required to complete a package application and are subject to a board interview and approval.



301 East 62nd Street is a fantastic mid-size co-op with a full-time doorman and live-in superintendent, bike room, and basement storage (for an additional fee). This pet-friendly building also features a furnished rooftop terrace with open views and plenty of sun. The parking garage is accessible through the basement. The building has excellent finances and is located near several train lines, grocery stores, gyms, shopping, and restaurants.