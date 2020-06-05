All apartments in New York
Find more places like 301 East 62nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
301 East 62nd Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

301 East 62nd Street

301 East 62nd Street · (212) 381-3274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

301 East 62nd Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7H · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
parking
bike storage
garage
This charming corner split two-bedroom apartment is sure to delight! Enter into a closet-lined foyer into the oversized dining area and living room. With large dimensions, bright windows, recessed lighting, and a surround sound system, this space is perfect for entertaining. Just off the living room lies the windowed kitchen. Complete with high-end Jenn Air stainless steel appliances, this large kitchen boasts granite countertops and an under-counter wine refrigerator.

The king-sized master bedroom faces west and features two large, custom designed closets, one of which is set up as a full walk-in. The second bedroom, looking west and north, is currently set up as a home office, with a built in desk and shelves fitting into the former closet. This could easily be converted back into a regular bedroom. The windowed bathroom has been enlarged for more space, giving it a luxurious feel.

This comfortable, convenient, tranquil home has an abundance of closets (five!), wide-plank parquet floors, crown molding, and city quiet windows. This apartment is being offered for one year furnished or unfurnished, with a potential renewal at the end of the original lease term. The current furniture is tasteful and contemporary.

PLEASE NOTE that this building is a coop, applicants are required to complete a package application and are subject to a board interview and approval.

301 East 62nd Street is a fantastic mid-size co-op with a full-time doorman and live-in superintendent, bike room, and basement storage (for an additional fee). This pet-friendly building also features a furnished rooftop terrace with open views and plenty of sun. The parking garage is accessible through the basement. The building has excellent finances and is located near several train lines, grocery stores, gyms, shopping, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 East 62nd Street have any available units?
301 East 62nd Street has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 East 62nd Street have?
Some of 301 East 62nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 East 62nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 East 62nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 East 62nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 East 62nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 301 East 62nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 East 62nd Street does offer parking.
Does 301 East 62nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 East 62nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 East 62nd Street have a pool?
No, 301 East 62nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 East 62nd Street have accessible units?
No, 301 East 62nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 East 62nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 East 62nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 301 East 62nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity